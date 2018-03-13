SPORTS

The Big Dance: March Madness phrases and traditions explained

EMBED </>More Videos

March Madness is here! Did you know these things about the tournament? (KTRK)

March Madness is here, but if you're not a college basketball buff, you may not know all the ins and outs of the tournament.

The NCAA tournament has a lot of moving parts to it with phrases thrown around such as the 'the big dance' and 'bracketology.'

The brackets are another science for another day, but if you want to at least keep up with the basics, here are a few things to know.

1. It dates back to 1908 in Illinois where the Illinois High School Association sponsored an annual tournament of high school boys basketball teams.

2. Henry V. Porter, an assistant executive secretary of the Illinois High School Association reportedly first used the phrase "March Madness" in 1939 as the title of his essay about the growing tournament in Illinois.

The name continued to be used, though, some say sportscaster Brent Musburger is the one who actually associated the phrase with the NCAA tournament in the 1980s.

3. Selection Sunday officially starts March Madness when the 68 teams chosen to participate are revealed.

4. "The Big Dance" is also another name for the NCAA basketball tournament, but there are different theories about why.

One idea is that Marquette basketball coach Al Mcquire used it when a reporter asked him if he'd wear his famous bright blue blazer during the NCAA tournament back in 1977.

He reportedly said, "Absolutely. You gotta wear the blue blazer when you go to the big dance."

Marquette won the championship that year - and the name stuck.

5. Cutting down the net at the end of the regional and national championship is a tradition.

It once again seems to have originated in Illinois but was introduced into the college scene in 1947 with North Carolina State.

RELATED: Root on UH or TSU at these March Madness watch parties
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNCAAmarch madnesscollege basketballu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video