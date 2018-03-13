ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47 in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear" has died in South Carolina. (Bad Boy Records)

WALTERBORO, S.C. --
Former rapper Craig Mack, best known for the platinum 1994 hit "Flava in Ya Ear" has died in South Carolina.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey says the 47-year-old Mack died at his home in Walterboro around 9 p.m. Monday. Harvey said it appeared Mack died of natural causes.

The Long Island, New York, native at one time was part of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment, which released his first album, "Project: Funk da World," anchored by "Flava in Ya Ear," which was nominated for a Grammy. His follow-up single, "Get Down" went gold.

After Mack left Diddy, he released a second album, "Operation: Get Down" in 1997 but left the music industry and devoted his life to religion.

DJ Scratch said on Instagram that Mack formerly handled his turntable setups and breakdowns.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentrap musicobituaryu.s. & worldhip-hopmusic newsSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
On the Run Tour II tickets on sale today
2 women claim Steven Seagal sexually assaulted them
A look back: 5 largest rodeo concert crowds
Bush 41 steps out to celebrate end of RodeoHouston
Garth Brooks sets new record on RodeoHouston's last night
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video