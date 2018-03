EMBED >More News Videos Channelview students were injured in the bus crash that killed the driver on their trip back from Disney World.

ABC13 recorded the initial radio calls coming in as first responders asked for help after a bus carrying Channelview High School students plunged off a ravine on I-10 near the Alabama-Florida line.The bus driver was killed, and many others are injured.In the call, you can hear one of the first responders say that the bus fell about 60 feet down in the ravine.The responder also said, "We need as much help as we can get."Listen to the video above to hear the full call.