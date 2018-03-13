Nation sends prayers to Channelview High School students involved in bus crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Band members from Channelview ISD injured in bus crash in AL

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
People across the country are sending their thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the bus crash carrying Channelview High School band members.

The bus driver died, and many students are in the hospital with injuries from the crash that happened Tuesday morning in Baldwin County, Alabama.


"Prayers from Fort Wayne, Indiana," Jessica M. wrote.

"I hope that it will give Channelview residents some peace to know this horrific accident happened in a loving community, and your family and children will be taken care of as best we can until your here. Sending love and safe travel as you come to get your loved ones," Karen G. wrote.

"Our kids were at the competition, too. Please know that the band community of Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas is praying for you. Band kids are the best!" Amy C. wrote.

"As a band mom my heart goes out to you all. One thing I have seen over the years is how strong and supportive the Band programs are of each other.
Prayers sent to you all from the Beggs Band Boosters and our Beggs Band Of Demons in Beggs Oklahoma," Beggs Band Boosters wrote.

The students were on their way back to Houston from a school trip to Disney World in Florida.

DeWayne Benson described the terrifying moments of the bus crash in an exclusive interview with Foti Kallergis.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bus crashtraffic accidentu.s. & worldChannelviewHoustonFloridaAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video