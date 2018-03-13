The bus driver died, and many students are in the hospital with injuries from the crash that happened Tuesday morning in Baldwin County, Alabama.
Statement on bus accident involving students from Channelview High School that crashed in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/aDFWcGTQDG— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) March 13, 2018
Alief ISD is sending prayers to the entire @ChannelviewISD family following this morning’s incident in Alabama— Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 13, 2018
Prayers going out to the CV Falcon (Channelview) kids, staff & there families.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— Vince Lombrana (@VinceLombrana) March 13, 2018
the channelview the bus that went to florida for disney world flipped over about 20 minutes ago. my brother is fine but he said was feeling during the accident but not everyone is okay— sydknee 💌 (@sheepbby) March 13, 2018
Prayers out to Channelview HS Band. Much Love to those injured & their families.— Adam Zavala (@a_zavala_) March 13, 2018
wow prayers out to the families and friends at Channelview HS 🤧— k will (@kede__) March 13, 2018
My heart breaks for the Channelview Band. Prayers for everyone involved and their families. 🙏🏻 My son is on the Pearland Band bus on that same stretch of highway this morning. Thankful they are fine, but now I just want him home safe and sound ASAP.— Darth Texan (@DarthTexan) March 13, 2018
All my thoughts and prayers go out to those students and their families that were involved in the tour bus crash from Channelview HS.— Evelyn (@evelynjasmine04) March 13, 2018
Praying for @ChannelviewISD and the Channelview HS band. https://t.co/565ffpFnJz— Killough Middle (@KilloughEagles) March 13, 2018
"Prayers from Fort Wayne, Indiana," Jessica M. wrote.
"I hope that it will give Channelview residents some peace to know this horrific accident happened in a loving community, and your family and children will be taken care of as best we can until your here. Sending love and safe travel as you come to get your loved ones," Karen G. wrote.
"Our kids were at the competition, too. Please know that the band community of Olathe East High School in Olathe, Kansas is praying for you. Band kids are the best!" Amy C. wrote.
"As a band mom my heart goes out to you all. One thing I have seen over the years is how strong and supportive the Band programs are of each other.
Prayers sent to you all from the Beggs Band Boosters and our Beggs Band Of Demons in Beggs Oklahoma," Beggs Band Boosters wrote.
The students were on their way back to Houston from a school trip to Disney World in Florida.
DeWayne Benson described the terrifying moments of the bus crash in an exclusive interview with Foti Kallergis.
"I felt one huge bump and then everything just went black": Channelview HS band member DeWayne Benson describes the terrifying moments after their tour bus crashed into a ravine on the way back to Disney World. @FotiABC13 talked to him over the phone: https://t.co/SG3VgzdlDP pic.twitter.com/Jx89n4QviQ— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 13, 2018