Celebrate National Noodle Month with Houston's noodle tour

March is National Noodle Month, and almost every culture has a noodle recipe or noodle dish.So, if you're interested in some international flavors, we've found some spots in Houston you might want to try.At Mala Sichuan off Bellaire or in Montrose, enjoy Spicy Chow Mein. It's a Chinese stir-fried wheat noodle, with your choice of meat and vegetables.At Pho Binh off Bellaire, enjoy a steaming hot bowl of pho, a flavorful Vietnamese dish made with rice noodles, broth, and bean sprouts, jalapenos, basil and lime on the side.If you are looking for pasta - what many of us think of when we think of noodles, check out Paulie's in Montrose. The restaurant makes all of their pasta in-house. Some of the most popular dishes include spaghetti and meatballs and rigatoni bolognese.As the name suggests, the specialty at Ninja Ramen off Washington is ramen. These hand-pulled noodles are popular in Japan, and of course here in America. If you want an upgrade to your plastic-packaged quick-cooking ramen, try Ninja's Spicy Miso Ramen.And of course, there's the traditional chicken noodle soup from Kenny & Ziggy's in the Galleria area and West University. Fans are known to drive from all over town for this special dish which is said to cure any ailment.