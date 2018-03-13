EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2743086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Five people from Houston charged with pepper spraying employee in Austin robbery

Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.