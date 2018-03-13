Women arrested for trying to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras

EMBED </>More Videos

Two women were arrested for trying to get away with $11,000 worth of Victoria's Secret bras.

FOLSOM, California (KTRK) --
Two women were arrested and charged after police say they tried to steal $11,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store outside Sacramento.

Police say 22-year-old Blanca Quintero and 19-year-old Antanae Welch ran off with "several large bags" of clothing.

According to authorities, an employee saw them stuff the bags, but when she tried to stop them, they pepper sprayed her.

The spray didn't work, but the ordeal bought enough time for officers to make it to the store and arrest them.

Police say the women face a slew of charges including theft and conspiracy.

5 people from Houston accused of pepper spraying Victoria's Secret employee in Austin robbery

EMBED More News Videos

Five people from Houston charged with pepper spraying employee in Austin robbery

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
victoria's secrettheftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video