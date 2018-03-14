HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nearly 3,000 volunteers are giving back on their spring break and helping with Harvey recovery efforts.
Now through March 24, volunteers from all over the world will be in Houston and the surrounding areas to help restore homes damaged by the hurricane.
The goal is to build over 700 homes for free.
The focus this week is in Dickinson, League City, Friendswood and other parts of Galveston County, one of the many communities hit hard.
This is all part of an effort through the organization 8 Days of Hope.
The group has also helped others around the country in 31 disasters.
To date, the organization says it has put in about $34 million in restoration costs.
For this project, they are working with a local group called 4B Response Disaster Network.
All the hurricane victim projects have been selected.
Volunteers have been asked to commit to at least three days of service.
If you want to volunteer, you can sign up here.
