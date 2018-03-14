SOCIETY

Thousands of volunteers helping rebuild homes damaged by Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers will help Hurricane Harvey victims rebuild over Spring Break. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly 3,000 volunteers are giving back on their spring break and helping with Harvey recovery efforts.

Now through March 24, volunteers from all over the world will be in Houston and the surrounding areas to help restore homes damaged by the hurricane.

The goal is to build over 700 homes for free.

The focus this week is in Dickinson, League City, Friendswood and other parts of Galveston County, one of the many communities hit hard.

This is all part of an effort through the organization 8 Days of Hope.

The group has also helped others around the country in 31 disasters.

To date, the organization says it has put in about $34 million in restoration costs.

For this project, they are working with a local group called 4B Response Disaster Network.

All the hurricane victim projects have been selected.

Volunteers have been asked to commit to at least three days of service.

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up here.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Here's how you can help with Hurricane Harvey research
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyvolunteerismgood newsfeel goodhurricane harveyroad to recovery
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer
More Society
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video