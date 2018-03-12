EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3206509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 reporter Mayra Moreno is live in Austin with the latest details on the deadly package bombings.

A package bomb shook a southeast Austin neighborhood, the third explosion of its kind in 10 days."They just heard a big explosion," said Beto Mendoza. "My son was in the room and all he heard was the wall just boom, like it was hit hard."Mendoza rushed home from work knowing his family was next door, just feet away from the blast."I'm just glad they're alright, man. Everything else can get replaced, but their lives, they can't," Mendoza said.Mendoza's mother and father-in-law raced to their neighbor's home, trying to help the 75-year-old victim."They rushed out and tried to help the lady," Mendoza said. "My mother-in-law saw her, and she was pretty upset."They say the victim had horrific injuries, but she was conscious and able to tell them it was a package that exploded in her hands.Authorities are warning people not to open any unexpected packages, or packages that are incorrectly labeled.The city, especially the affected neighborhoods, are on edge waiting on word of any suspects or possible motives.