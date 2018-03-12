Luxurious Post Oak hotel opens in Uptown Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
Are you ready to stay at Houston's new luxury hotel?

Today we have a sneak-peek at the luxurious Post Oak hotel located in the Uptown Houston area.

With its 38-stories soaring over the Uptown and Galleria area, the five-star hotel opened its doors to the public on Monday.

Tilman Fertitta, the hotel's developer, said he wanted to build one of the world's best hotels.

According to the hotel's website, the Post Oak features 250 rooms and VIP suites, a conference facility, a Grand Ballroom and much more.

Also, to prove its luxury, the Post Oak has its own Rolls Royce auto showroom.

Guests can begin booking their rooms here.
