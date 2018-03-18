'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas --A new chicken fast food spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 30255 Loop 494 in Kingwood, the fresh addition is called Slim Chickens.
This new spot comes from the folks behind Cain Holding Group, with more Slim Chickens franchises planned for the greater Houston area.
On the menu, expect to see offerings such as the chicken tenders, wings or a combo, served with Texas toast and your choice of a side dish. Other options include the chicken and waffles, a cayenne chicken ranch sandwich with fried onions and a buffalo chicken wrap.
Rounding things out are sides like mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw and potato salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With four reviews on Yelp thus far, Slim Chickens currently has a 4-star rating.
Jacquar F., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 6th, said, "Came on grand opening day. I used the drive-thru: the line was long, but it moved fast. The lady taking orders outside was very nice and helpful."
And Jason F. said, "The food was better than expected. I really enjoyed the tenders, and the wings were good. I liked the mango habanero sauce I dipped the tenders in. The waffle with the chicken and waffles that my wife got were also good. We will definitely be eating here again."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Slim Chickens is open Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 10:30am-10pm.