HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Conroe teen is still basking in the glow of Saturday night's show at RodeoHouston.
Jamie Hogland,19, was paralyzed after she was shot by a man at her off-campus apartment last December near Tarleton State University, outside Fort Worth.
The man later revealed he meant to shoot someone else.
Country star Cody Johnson surprised Hogland with a one-on-one meet and greet before his show on Saturday, and even promised to get her tickets for his next RodeoHouston show.
Tarleton State University student survives gunshot wound to face
Jamie gave Johnson a shirt from her support campaign that reads #JamieStrong.
A benefit for Hogland is planned for April 28 at the Splendora Assembly of God Church from 12 to 5 p.m. The benefit needs food donations and other preparation assistance.
You can call the church from (281) 689-6172 if you would like to help.
The family is also selling support t-shirts and they have a GoFundMe account.