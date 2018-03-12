EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3116661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jamie Hogland is sharing her story of survival after being shot in the face at Tarleton State University.

A Conroe teen is still basking in the glow of Saturday night's show at RodeoHouston.Jamie Hogland,19, was paralyzed after she was shot by a man at her off-campus apartment last December near Tarleton State University, outside Fort Worth.The man later revealed he meant to shoot someone else.Country star Cody Johnson surprised Hogland with a one-on-one meet and greet before his show on Saturday, and even promised to get her tickets for his next RodeoHouston show.Jamie gave Johnson a shirt from her support campaign that reads #JamieStrong.A benefit for Hogland is planned for April 28 at the Splendora Assembly of God Church from 12 to 5 p.m. The benefit needs food donations and other preparation assistance.You can call the church from (281) 689-6172 if you would like to help.The family is also sellingand