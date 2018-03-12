FOOD & DRINK

Washington Avenue sushi spot suddenly closes after only 6 months

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's high hopes for Kukuri were crushed (KTRK)

Eric Sandler for Culturemap
HOUSTON, Texas --
One of last year's most intriguing new restaurants has closed. Kukuri, a Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue, has suddenly closed after just over six months in business.

Following up on a post on the Houston Foodie Friends Facebook page that revealed a "For Lease" sign in the restaurant's window, a CultureMap reader discovered a notice stating that landlord Lovett Commercial had terminated the lease and changed the locks.

It's an abrupt end for a restaurant that should have elevated the quality of sushi restaurants in Houston.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantHouston CultureMapsushiHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video