HOUSTON, Texas --One of last year's most intriguing new restaurants has closed. Kukuri, a Japanese restaurant on Washington Avenue, has suddenly closed after just over six months in business.
Following up on a post on the Houston Foodie Friends Facebook page that revealed a "For Lease" sign in the restaurant's window, a CultureMap reader discovered a notice stating that landlord Lovett Commercial had terminated the lease and changed the locks.
It's an abrupt end for a restaurant that should have elevated the quality of sushi restaurants in Houston.
