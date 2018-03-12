The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"

THE WOODLANDS, TX (KTRK) --A local community is getting national recognition for being one of the "Best" places to raise a family in the U.S.
According to review company, Niche.com, The Woodlands is the number two best place to raise a family nationwide.
The Woodlands beat out some 15,000 other cities evaluated on several factors including school performance, cost of living, crime and safety, amenities and more.
The city taking the top spot is Chicago suburb, Naperville.
And at number 3, also in Texas, is Plano, just outside of Dallas.