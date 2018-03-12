EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3155714" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Harvey victim chases thieves that robbed him

In a matter of seconds, a trip to the bank turned violent for a Houston couple."It gives me goosebumps," the victim said.The victim, a local business owner, doesn't want to reveal her identity but spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about the attack.Last week, she visited a bank and moments later someone pulled alongside her."I felt my purse getting pulled from me, and I was like, 'no,' and I hung on," the victim said.She believes her purse may have been targeted because minutes before the incident, she had just taken thousands of dollars out of the bank.After leaving the bank, she and her husband didn't notice anyone following behind them."We just got back from vacation and we were talking about that, and we weren't paying attention," the victim told Eyewitness News.The Houston Police Department says thieves will target people who withdraw cash from a bank, follow them to their next stop, and either rob or break into their vehicle.In order to protect yourself, officers say look for suspicious people near the ATM or front of the bank.Never make a bank bag, envelope or carrying case visible. And if you think you're being followed, call 911 before you reach your next stop."Be careful, and be aware of your surroundings. I know that's hard to do 24/7," the victim said.