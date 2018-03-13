White House lockdown lifted after package investigated

ABC13's David Nuno reports from the White House where a scare has prompted a lockdown. He was there for the Astros' visit.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
The Secret Service issued a lockdown Monday evening at the White House, keeping staff and a press corps that included an ABC13 crew on the property.

According to the Secret Service, a suspicious package left in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park prompted the lockdown around 5 p.m. ET. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic were affected.

From inside the White House, Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno, who was covering the Houston Astros' visit with President Trump, was kept inside the White House Press Briefing Room in the moments after the lockdown.



Nuno said the press corps was allowed to leave from a back entrance but not allowed to go outside the White House perimeter.

The Secret Service later deemed the package safe.


Members of the Astros organization already left the White House by the time of the lockdown.

