Moms on the move: Woman raising family and building PR firm

Elissa Rivas' Moms on the move (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
The family car is the mobile office for Big Oak Tree Media - run by Anjelica Cazares and husband, Juan Alanis - using every minute to build their PR firm.

Like every mom, there's also the occasional grocery run thrown in.

"We can't buy anything frozen because it's going to sit in the car a good 30 to 40 minutes," jokes Anjelica.

Such is the life of an entrepreneur.

We met with Anjelica to talk, not only about her PR work but also how she finds time for her personal interests while raising a family.

"I found my passion in doing a lot of blogging, in doing the creative portion of PR."

Recent PR work she's especially proud of was for the event Hispanicize!

"We had over 500 people attend, and it was the first of its kind here Texas."

The event brings together influencers to launch new products and ideas targeting the Hispanic community.

"When we had our conversations with people afterwards, it was like, I can't believe you guys brought this here, thank God."

Our time together also took us to one of Anjelica's favorite spots - the Salvation Army Thrift store.

It's places like this where she gets the inspiration for her blog - The Crafty Thrifter - where she shares her bargain hunting, do it yourself, and life adventures.

If she sounds busy, she is.

In the spirit of multi-tasking, while we hunted for bargains, she also reflected on why she's working so hard.

"I didn't have a lot of role models who looked and sounded like me when I was young, so that matters to me now."

Connect with Anjelica:

www.bigoaktreemedia.com

www.craftythrifter.com
