Babysitter arrested and charged after child found wandering alone

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) --
A babysitter is out on bond after being arrested following reports of a small child found walking alone down a street.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office, Davion Kelly was arrested in the 19700 block of Waterflower after deputies responded to calls of an unaccompanied minor.

Upon arrival, deputies found the child with a witness who said the child had been lost for about 30 minutes.

Deputies proceeded to knock door-to-door with the minor in an attempt to locate the child's home.

About 30 minutes later, deputies knocked at a house where Kelly answered the door.

Authorities say Kelly seemed to have just woken up.

Kelly was then arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, under a child endangerment charge.

Kelly's bond was set at $1,500.

This is the second time in a month that a child was found wandering alone in northwest Harris County.

On March 1, two sisters were found walking around in nothing but diapers in Spring. Their caretaker, J'levonte Johnson, was also charged.

RELATED STORY: ALL ALONE: 2 girls in diapers found wandering Spring Streets
