A babysitter is out on bond after being arrested following reports of a small child found walking alone down a street.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables' Office, Davion Kelly was arrested in the 19700 block of Waterflower after deputies responded to calls of an unaccompanied minor.Upon arrival, deputies found the child with a witness who said the child had been lost for about 30 minutes.Deputies proceeded to knock door-to-door with the minor in an attempt to locate the child's home.About 30 minutes later, deputies knocked at a house where Kelly answered the door.Authorities say Kelly seemed to have just woken up.Kelly was then arrested and booked into the Harris County jail, under a child endangerment charge.Kelly's bond was set at $1,500.This is the second time in a month that a child was found wandering alone in northwest Harris County.On March 1, two sisters were found walking around in nothing but diapers in Spring. Their caretaker, J'levonte Johnson, was also charged.