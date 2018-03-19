AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days

AUSTIN, Texas --
Austin has had 3 package explosions this month, and a fourth blast that could involve a trip wire may be connected as well.


Here is a timeline of when these terrifying events occurred:

Friday, March 2
6:55 a.m.
Anthony Stephan House found a package that was left overnight on his doorstep. The package detonated, causing serious injuries. He was hospitalized and later died.

Monday, March 12
6:44 a.m.
A package found outside an Austin home exploded when it was brought inside. A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 40-year-old woman was badly wounded but expected to live.

11:50 a.m.
A similar package exploded at a residence across town, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Sunday, March 18
8:32 p.m.
Austin police responded to a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive. Two men in their 20s were taken to a hospital with serous injuries.

9:31 p.m.
Residents are advised to stay inside their homes while police comb the area.

Monday, March 19
"Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley cautioned residents.
