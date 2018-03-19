AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days

Austin has had 3 package explosions this month, and a fourth blast that could involve a trip wire may be connected as well.Here is a timeline of when these terrifying events occurred:6:55 a.m.Anthony Stephan House found a package that was left overnight on his doorstep. The package detonated, causing serious injuries. He was hospitalized and later died.6:44 a.m.A package found outside an Austin home exploded when it was brought inside. A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 40-year-old woman was badly wounded but expected to live.11:50 a.m.A similar package exploded at a residence across town, injuring a 75-year-old woman.8:32 p.m.Austin police responded to a reported explosion on Dawn Song Drive. Two men in their 20s were taken to a hospital with serous injuries.9:31 p.m.Residents are advised to stay inside their homes while police comb the area."Do not touch any packages or anything that looks like a package. Do not even go near it," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley cautioned residents.