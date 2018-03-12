STAY VIGILANT: HPD chief sounds warning after Austin explosions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3205806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Second explosion in Austin injures woman

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is telling residents to exercise caution after a teen was killed and a woman was injured in Austin by a package bomb.A woman in her 70s was also badly injured in an explosion in southeast Austin hours later.Acevedo said in a tweet that everyone should remain vigilant and report any suspicious packages to 911, especially if you receive a package you were not expecting.The chief also warned Houstonians not to handle any packages if you aren't sure of the sender.The warning comes on the heels of three separate incidents involving explosions in Austin this month, including the two explosions on Monday.Following Acevedo's warning, other Houston agencies responded to the Austin package explosions."As a matter of normal operations, the Harris County Sheriff's Office is always monitoring local, state and national affairs when it concerns the safety of our citizens. Our office of Homeland Security along with other local agencies will continue to monitor the situation related to these type of incidents.As of this time, there is no indication or evidence to suggest any danger from these types of incidents is imminent. We urge citizens to call 911 if any unsolicited packages or mail arrives at their homes or businesses.""Our citizens and our agency are very vigilant. If you see something, say something. Contact our Fire Marshal's Office, they deal with bombs, if you have any additional questions.""The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is taking the same position as the Texas Attorney General's Office and urging anyone that receives a suspicious package to report it immediately to the appropriate authority in their area. As of this moment, we have received no information or complaints in reference to suspicious or dangerous packages being received by anyone in our jurisdiction."As yet, we have received no citizen concerns about such activity and as far as our own incoming mail is concerned, it is normally screened by our intake personnel who do know to be vigilant about 'strangely' marked packages, mail or items that are out of the 'norm.'""Both incidents occurred in the city of Austin, and we have received no indication there is a heightened threat outside of that area."