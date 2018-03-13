SOCIETY

Trae tha Truth gives ABC13 sneak peek of new album featuring Houston

Trae the Truth with song on new album (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He has been given his own day and worked with many celebrities to help with Houston's recovery after Harvey, and even if you don't listen to hip hop, you'll know his name.

Frazier Thompson, known as Trae tha Truth, has been called one of Houston's hometown heroes.

He and his Relief Gang have opened their hearts and a big warehouse full of supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Rapper Trae Tha Truth and his Relief Gang are still helping Harvey victims in need.



But who is Trae tha Truth?

ABC13's Erica Simon sits down with the rapper to talk about his childhood and his efforts and the support he's been getting during and after Harvey's devastation.



She got an exclusive sneak peek at his new album called "Hometown Hero," featuring the city he loves: Houston.

There are 12 songs on the album, one of which was released on YouTube Saturday.

The album was recorded in Atlanta. He told ABC13 that he had writer's block, so he basically did it all in two days.

It's a significant album for Trae because he said he put his career on hold to help Houston. He said he feels a responsibility for the city and wants to care for Houstonians.

"My album is the truth," he said.

The album officially comes out on March 16.
