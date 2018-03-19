HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston native Beyonce is joining forces with her rap star husband Jay-Z for the On the Run II Tour.
The power couple is making a stop in Houston on Sept. 15 at NRG Stadium.
Beyonce announced the tour dates on social media last week.
The OTR II tour is a play on their 2014 tour name, On the Run.
The tour includes 21 stops in the U.S. with two Texas shows. The tour kicks off June 6 in the U.K. with their first stop in the states on July 25 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Tickets go on sale this morning at Live Nation.