"If you follow our team, you may fear that we are going to present Mr. President with a speedo. But we are not," @ajhinch said about @RealJoshReddick giving @POTUS a gift from the @astros. https://t.co/DzeBfDi68i ⚾️🇺🇸 #neversettle pic.twitter.com/u50imggBWw