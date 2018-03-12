HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros honored at the White House for World Series victory

EMBED </>More Videos

World Champion Houston Astros honored at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros were in Washington, D.C. for the team's first-ever White House visit.

The team was invited to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory and took a day off from spring training to fly from Florida to Washington.

The Astros Twitter account shared photos of the players getting off the plane Monday morning all dressed up to meet President Trump.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno reports on the Astros' day at the White House and their honor by Pres. Trump.



President Trump commended the team for their unbreakable spirit playing the way they did after Hurricane Harvey.

EMBED More News Videos

Astros players meet President Trump


Trump highlighted a few players from the team, including George Springer, Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander.

"This guy is a monster," Trump said when he mentioned he and Verlander played golf.



Coach A.J.Hinch joked before Josh Reddick gave Trump a gift from the team saying "If you follow our team, you may fear that we are going to present Mr. President with a speedo. But we are not."



Mattress Mack, Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Kevin Brady, Sen. Ted Cruz were among some of the Texans who attended the ceremony.

Trump also recognized members of the Cajun Navy.

Veteran baseball player Carlos Beltran told reporters in February that he would not be joining the team. He said he was disappointed with relief efforts to his native Puerto Rico.

Carlos Correa and Ken Giles did not attend the ceremony due to a family obligation.

The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Penguins and Clemson Tigers have all visited the White House in recent months to be congratulated by the president for their titles. The Golden State Warriors did not make the trip after being disinvited by President Trump. The president has been outspoken for weeks about his opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices.

ABC13 sports reporter David Nuno is in D.C. with the Astros. Follow his updates on Twitter and Facebook.

RELATED: The former Astros who won a World Series ring in 2017

EMBED More News Videos

2017 Astros that won't be returning this season


Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesthe white housePresident Donald TrumpHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract
Jose Altuve reportedly agrees to 5-year, $151 million extension with Astros
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video