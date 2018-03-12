STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to turn stale bread fresh again in less than 5 minutes

Saving dough on stale bread

We all like to save money by stretching our dollar, so let's save you some dough by rejuvenating stale bread.

First, hold your loaf of stale bread under the tap for a few seconds or immerse it in water.

Then, bake the wet loaf for a few minutes in the oven at 350 degrees.

This trick will only work once for unsliced loaves of bread.

A trick on how to make bread last longer is to keep the loaves in the brown bag they first come in. The paper absorbs excess moisture which makes the crusts go rubbery.

If you buy supermarket bread, don't refrigerate it. You'll keep mold from growing, but bread turns stale more quickly in the fridge.
