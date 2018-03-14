Drunk driving has been suspected in three cases within the last couple of weeks in the Houston area.
In one instance, a 20-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk and killing a mom and her newborn baby in Clear Lake.
On March 10, a father was killed and his son was injured in another suspected drunk driving crash.
The next day, a 26-year-old father was charged with murder in a DWI crash after one person was killed. Police say that father had his three children in his truck with him at the time of the crash.
If you're caught drinking and driving in Texas, you could face a range of penalties.
Driving while intoxicated is considered drunk driving in Texas.
Your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is used to determine if you're too drunk to drive.
For adults, drivers 21 and older face penalties that include but are not limited to, the following:
1st offense:
- Up to a $2,000 fine
- Jail time: between 3 - 180 days
- License suspension for up to 2 years
- Possible ignition interlock device
- DWI intervention or education program
2nd offense:
- Up to a $4,000 fine
- Jail time: between 1 month and 1 year
- License suspension for up to 2 years
- Possible ignition interlock device
- DWI intervention or education program
3rd offense:
- Up to a $10,000 fine
- State prison time: between 2 - 10 years
- License suspension for up to 2 years
- Possible ignition interlock device
- DWI intervention or education program
DWI with a Child Passenger
According to the DMV website, if you are drunk driving and have a child who is under the age of 15 in your vehicle, you face:
- Up to a $10,000 fine
- Jail time up to 2 years
- License suspension for 180 days
Intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter are considered extreme DWI crimes.
You'll be charged with intoxication assault if you cause serious bodily injury. This is considered a 3rd degree felony, if convicted.
Intoxication manslaughter involves killing another person while driving under the influence.
This is a 2nd degree felony, if convicted.
To view the state's full rules on penalties, click here.
