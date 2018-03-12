Mont Belvieu woman among 2 killed during storms in East Texas

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTRK) --A Mont Belvieu woman was among two killed over the weekend during the storms in East Texas.
The Baytown Chiropractor is being remembered as a loving Christian, mother, and community leader today.
Mary Pinney died this weekend while camping with family at Brushy Creek Campground in East Texas. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said severe weather knocked down a large tree. It landed on the 40-year-old's tent. She died from her injuries.
Her husband, Marc Pinney, also suffered severe injuries. The family says he remains in the intensive care unit at a Tyler hospital.
Pinney's three young children survived the accident without any injuries.
Eyewitness News spoke with Pinney's father and brother today. Jim Zaruba, Jr. said his daughter started the charity "Project Blue" after the death of her brother. The organization helps officers suffering from injuries or illnesses outside the line of duty.
"Just remember that she loved people and cared for them," said Zaruba. "Anybody that knows her knows she tried to love everybody."
Her brother, Jim Zaruba, said Project Blue's mission must continue in honor of his sister. He said Project Blue's annual run called Jail Break Run raised thousands of dollars over the years to help law enforcement.
"She didn't take no for an answer," said Zaruba. "She was persistent and so loving. Just do anything for you. She'd bend over backwards for you in any way possible."
Baytown Assistant Chief David Alford spoke passionately about Pinney's work. He said the entire community is grieving her passing.
"We can't wrap our minds around this. We don't know what God's plan is," said Assistant Chief Alford. "What we do know is that the good she's established ... will continue. The good that it has done will continue to be done. That's the best way to honor her."