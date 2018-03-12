CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on a gumball bandit who struggled to steal a gumball machine from an animal shelter.

Eyewitness News
SACRAMENTO, California --
A man broke into an animal shelter in California, but he didn't try to steal cash - he tried to steal gumballs.

The man dubbed the 'Gumball Bandit' struggled to drag the machine through a broken window at the shelter in Sacramento.

At one point, the gumballs spilled out and left the man with only the machine.

Eventually the bandit brought the machine out through another exit and tossed it over a barbed wire fence.

His wild journey has gone viral.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries stealing woman's truck with sleeping child inside

EMBED More News Videos

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to steal a woman's truck with her child inside.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
theftviral videoviralcaught on camerau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Costco crook's getaway habit helped cops nab him red-handed
Robbers dropped off in community before making threats
Suspect wanted in Arcola gas station attack caught
Woman robbed and violently dragged for $400 in Arcola
More caught on camera
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video