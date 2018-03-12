Father charged with murder in DWI crash with children in truck

Police say 26-year-old Elmer Quintanilla admitted to drinking a beer before he crashed and killed someone.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There were some tense moments in court overnight where a father accused of driving drunk and killing someone faced a judge.

Elmer Quintanilla, 26, is charged with murder following a multiple car crash that claimed the life of another driver.

In court, Quintanilla put his head down when the prosecutor started talking about his wife and three children who were in his truck with him at the time of the crash.

The children are ages six, five and one.

According to details revealed Monday morning, Quintanilla was also restless and admitted to having one beer.

He allegedly told the officer on scene he was traveling at approximately 90 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

Investigators determined Quintanilla's truck exited the West Sam Houston Parkway near West Road Sunday afternoon, and slammed into a red Acura sedan. The man in that car was killed.

The impact sent the car through a brick sign. The truck then hit a Toyota, exiting a church parking lot. That car was also crushed by the impact.

The woman in the Toyota was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Quintanilla's truck then hit a utility pole, which caused two transformers to explode and catch fire.


Power in the area was cut off for hours.Three vehicles in a parking lot were also damaged.

WATCH: Reporter Deborah Wrigley has new details from the scene
A trail of twisted metal, shattered glass and crashed vehicles remain after a deadly accident on the Beltway 8 feeder road.



Quintanilla's family was taken to the hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

During Quintanilla's hearing Monday morning, he walked away when he was asked if he did indeed refuse the assistance of a public defender to which he can be heard responding, "No comment."

Quintanilla is in jail on $150,000 bond.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man killed in crash near Beltway 8
Deputies in northwest Harris County are investigating a deadly wreck on West Road.

RELATED: Driver facing murder charge after deadly crash near Beltway 8
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
