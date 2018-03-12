Families jump out windows to escape fire in north Houston

Some families were forced to jump out of windows as flames tore through their apartment building.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some families were forced to jump out of the windows of their apartment building in north Houston as flames ripped through it Monday morning, they told ABC13.

More than 50 firefighters in two ladder trucks were dispatched to the Sago Palms Apartments on Northborough Drive and West Rankin shortly before 4 a.m.

Officials believe the fire started in a unit on the first floor.

The fire created frantic moments for some residents, including one woman who found out that her dog died.

Couple Patsy Payne and Kenneth Fisher live on the second floor and described the chaos.


"By the time he opened the door, there were flames coming up the stairs, so I had to go out the window. He had to put me out the window. The guy that stays under us is the one that called me," Payne said.

Resident Jacoby Ross lived on the first floor and said he was able to escape by breaking a window with his hands.

He was cut in the process but received treatment.

"I tried the door first, but it wouldn't open. It was either live or die. I punched out the window and got out," Ross said. "I am blessed to be alive, thank God."

The Red Cross was called out to help residents if they need a place to stay.



No word on what caused the fire.

