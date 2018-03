EMBED >More News Videos Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

Go Tejano Day set another all-time paid attendance record on Sunday, this time with the group Calibre 50.Calibre 50 made their Rodeo debut at NRG Stadium playing to a crowd of 75, 565.That beats the record previously held by Banda El Recodo and Siggno who had 75, 557 last year.Go Tejano performers hold the top five spots on Rodeo paid attendance records.