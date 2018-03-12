If your heart is set on seeing the Cougars tear it up in Kansas, you have just hours to get your ticket requests in.The University of Houston will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.UH ticket requests opened at 11 p.m. Sunday, and will close at 3 p.m. Monday.You can put in a request for two tickets per account. Tickets are going for $100 each and will be given based on the Cougar Pride point system, which gives priority to those who donate or have season tickets.Winners will find out they scored tickets by 5 p.m. Monday.