Want to watch the Coogs in Wichita? The clock is ticking

CLOCK IS TICKING: If you want tickets to see the Coogs play in Wichita, you have to act fast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If your heart is set on seeing the Cougars tear it up in Kansas, you have just hours to get your ticket requests in.

The University of Houston will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs on Thursday in Wichita, Kansas.

UH ticket requests opened at 11 p.m. Sunday, and will close at 3 p.m. Monday.

You can put in a request for two tickets per account. Tickets are going for $100 each and will be given based on the Cougar Pride point system, which gives priority to those who donate or have season tickets.

Winners will find out they scored tickets by 5 p.m. Monday.

For more information, check out the UH Cougars website.
