Gunfire at rapper's block party leaves man in critical condition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times at a charity block party in northeast Houston.
Houston police said the man is in critical condition after he and a 15-year-old girl were hit by gunfire in the 3400 block of Liberty Road near Gregg Street.
Both victims were part of J. Prince Jr.'s birthday celebration in the Fifth Ward on Sunday night when shots were fired.
"Several shots were fired. We have two individuals that were hit. One female she had a graze to her neck. She's in the hospital in stable condition. The male was hit several times. He's in the hospital in critical condition," said HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner.
Investigators said no one has been arrested, and additional eyewitnesses are wanted for questioning in the shooting.
ORIGINAL REPORT: At least 2 shot at rapper's block party
Sunday's shooting follows a similar incident at the rapper's birthday event three years ago.
In 2015, two people were hospitalized after someone opened fire during the birthday celebration.
Block party for local rapper ends in gunfire, two people hospitalized
Massive crowd shows up for J. Prince Jr. block party in Fifth Ward