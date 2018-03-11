8-day-old baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog

EMBED </>More Videos

A sheriff says he believes it was reckless to keep the dog anywhere near the newborn baby. (KTRK)

LEE COUNTY, Virginia --
A community is in shock after a disturbing animal attack led to the death of an 8-day-old baby girl.

According to investigators in Virginia, the newborn was in her bassinet when the family's 3-year-old wolf hybrid dog mauled her, WJHL-TV reports.

By the time deputies had arrived at the family's home, the baby's father had already taken her to the hospital. Hours later, she died from her injuries.

"I think it's reckless to have a child that small in a room with any type of animal, but like I said, that's something that will be determined by the commonwealth," Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said.

Parsons described the dog as being very large in size. The animal was euthanized on Thursday after the deadly attack.

He said the commonwealth's attorneys are now going to decide whether anyone should be held responsible in the baby's death.

"I'm concerned about whether that child was protected---so the tough part of it for me is who is in the right and who's in the wrong," Parsons said. "You hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child."

RELATED: DOG ATTACKS

Owners surrender dog after 3 children attacked in NW Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

A Spring family has surrendered their beloved pet to a wolf sanctuary after several reports of dog bites.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbaby deathdog attackVirginia
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video