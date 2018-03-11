Woman rescued after falling off cruise ship

A cruise ship passenger is lucky to be alive after she fell overboard from a mega ship in the Bahamas, Tuesday night.The woman, who has not yet been identified, fell from the massive Norwegian Epic while it was sailing and rescue efforts were launched immediately, Norwegian Cruise Lines told ABC News in a statement. She is listed in stable condition."On the evening of Tuesday, March 6, 2018 a report was made that a guest aboard Norwegian Epic had gone overboard, while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas. As soon as the report was made, the ship maneuvered to allow the crew to begin a search. After recovery, the guest was taken to the onboard medical facility for evaluation," the statement read.Kareen Kennedy was aboard the Norwegian Epic when she said an announcement came over the cruise's intercom system three times saying "Code Oscar portside," she told ABC News.After the announcement was read, she said her server went to look out the window. When Kennedy asked what the code meant, the server said someone jumped off the ship.Kennedy recorded audio of the Captain announcing someone had been rescued after going overboard."We found a person in the water and she was picked up and she is now in the hospital, so everything is good there," the announcement said, before people in the background erupted in cheers.Several witnesses told ABC News that the woman appeared intoxicated and that she had been taking a photo before she fell overboard.Norwegian Cruise Line concluded their statement by thanking their team for their quick rescue efforts and sending thoughts and prayers to the woman and her family.The fire chief for Brevard County Fire Rescue told ABC News that responders "did transport a patient to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation."