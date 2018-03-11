PETS & ANIMALS

New study is looking to help dogs with arthritis using stem cells

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado Dogs Taking Part In Stem Cell Study (KTRK)

A new treatment is being tested that could hopefully help dogs with arthritis.

An animal hospital in Colorado is working with stem cells to help suffering animals.

Sawyer Howell and his dog Boone have been buddies for the better part of 10 years.

"He's been all over, all over the country hiking with me," Howell said.

Boone was even the ring bearer in his wedding.

"It's been, you know, kinda sad watching him slow down," Sawyer said.

Boone's x-rays show significant arthritis in both of his back hips.

"The head of the femur, you can see all this extra bone production," Dr. Analisa Schilling said.

Now, he's part of a cutting edge study to see if stem cells can help.

"It think it's really ingenious. They do it in the NFL and they do it in horses. So, why not dogs," Schilling said.

The stem cells come from puppy umbilical cords and are processed into an injection by a company called animal cell therapies.

"I really hope that with the study we're able to see if it actually benefits," Schilling said.

Boone got his injection several months ago. Now, he has will have to get blood work done and his owner will have to log his progress.

"We have so many owners who come in and say, 'I hate to see my dog in pain.' It's heartwarming that we can also give them another alternative," study coordinator Angela Vogt said.

Boone is one of about 600 dogs who are apart of the study.

When all the results are in, stem cells may become the latest tool to treat canine arthritis
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogstem cell researchu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
Dog with human-like face becomes latest internet sensation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video