Police are searching for a couple they say are recruiting teens from an Edmond high school into a prostitution ring.Authorities issued warrants for the arrests of, who police call, "one of the most well-known pimps in Oklahoma City at one time," 45-year-old Germaine Coulter, and one of his main alleged prostitutes, 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.Police said the two have been recruiting Edmond Santa Fe students to work for them from the inside.According to court documents, police arrested Andrade in a prostitution sting. When they did, they discovered alarming photos of young girls on her cell phone. Some of those photos included two teenage Santa Fe students.The court documents allege one of the teens was present for encounters between Andrade and a John. The teen was paid as well but gave the money to Coulter.Now, police are looking for Coulter and Andrade - both are on the run.