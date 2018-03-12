Couple accused of targeting high school students for prostitution ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Pair accused of targeting high school students for prostitution ring (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a couple they say are recruiting teens from an Edmond high school into a prostitution ring.

Authorities issued warrants for the arrests of, who police call, "one of the most well-known pimps in Oklahoma City at one time," 45-year-old Germaine Coulter, and one of his main alleged prostitutes, 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.

Police said the two have been recruiting Edmond Santa Fe students to work for them from the inside.

According to court documents, police arrested Andrade in a prostitution sting. When they did, they discovered alarming photos of young girls on her cell phone. Some of those photos included two teenage Santa Fe students.

The court documents allege one of the teens was present for encounters between Andrade and a John. The teen was paid as well but gave the money to Coulter.

Now, police are looking for Coulter and Andrade - both are on the run.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prostitutionu.s. & worldOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video