Man allegedly sets ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

An Arizona man is facing charges for allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend on fire and killing her after she asked him to take a paternity test.According to court records, Antwaun Ware was with Jasmine Dunbar, 21, Tuesday night in a car.Dunbar asked ware to take a paternity test after the recent birth of her daughter, Arieal. The documents say Ware beat Dunbar and dumped her in a field."Honest to God, I thought I would die before all my kids. I never thought I would feel this, ever," said Dunbar's mother, Tonya Smith.Documents say that Ware abandoned Jasmine's baby girl on the side of the road before returning to where he left Dunbar's body. Ware then allegedly poured gasoline on Dunbar and set her on fire with a lit cigarette.Smith is shattered and said Ware is a coward."Why would you go back? To kill her? For what? Because she asked you to take a DNA test?" Smith asked.Ware is charged with homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.