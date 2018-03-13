Thieves steal ATM from Harris County Courthouse Annex

Thieves steal ATM machine from Harris County courthouse (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department said thieves stole an ATM machine from the Harris County Courthouse Annex Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call for assistance at the courthouse located at 1001 Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive around 3:00 a.m.

According to reports, a witness reported seeing a truck dragging a large object along the road.

Police say the thieves smashed the front door of the courthouse annex and took the ATM machine from the front entrance area.

There were no security or staff at the building during the time.


Investigators are working to find surveillance video from the scene.
