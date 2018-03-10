South Fwy. inbound shut down after crash involving pedestrians

All inbound lanes of the South Freeway were shut down to traffic Saturday night after a serious crash involving two men from a work truck.Houston police said the incident happened on SH-288 at Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m.According to investigators, the work truck with a group of men broke down along the road. They were looking at the vehicle when a vehicle exiting at a high rate of speed struck two of the men.The speeding vehicle crashed into a nearby wooded area. He was taken into custody and was tested for intoxication.Two men from the trailer were taken to the hospital. One of them was listed in critical condition. The condition of the other person is not known.Traffic on the South Freeway inbound is shut down as HPD investigates the scene.