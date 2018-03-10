CUTE ANIMALS

Adorable penguins take viral selfie in Antarctica

Eddie Gault, an explorer, left his camera on the ice and it didn't take long for a curious visitor to find it.

By Eyewitness News
ANTARCTICA --
Everybody loves to snap a selfie when they feel good. Apparently, this also includes penguins.

The curious creatures found a camera belong to Eddie Gault, an explorer in the Antarctic, according to the Australian Antarctic Division.

He left the camera on the ice, and the birds quickly seized the opportunity to show off their good sides.

The photos were snapped next to the Auster Rookery, near Australia's Mawson research station.

No word yet on how many Instagram followers the penguins will have.
