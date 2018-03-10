The Houston Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by another teen on Friday evening.Houston police officers responded to reports of a teenager stabbed near the 6000 block of Westpark Drive around 3:50 p.m.Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was standing in the Southwest Middle School parking lot when a light colored sedan with multiple people inside pulled up.According to reports, a "known juvenile suspect" exited the vehicle and stabbed the 14-year-old multiple times, and fled the scene.The victim was transported to Texas Medical Center in critical condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.