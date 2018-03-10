14-year-old in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times by another teen

14-year-oldstabbed multiple times (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department says a 14-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by another teen on Friday evening.

Houston police officers responded to reports of a teenager stabbed near the 6000 block of Westpark Drive around 3:50 p.m.

Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was standing in the Southwest Middle School parking lot when a light colored sedan with multiple people inside pulled up.

According to reports, a "known juvenile suspect" exited the vehicle and stabbed the 14-year-old multiple times, and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Texas Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
