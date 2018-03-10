Father killed, son injured in suspected DUI crash

Father of two killed in suspected drunk driving crash (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Investigators say a 42-year-old father of two is dead after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the accident call on Veterans Memorial and West Mount Houston around 3:00 a.m.

According to reports, 19-year-old Marco Antonio Frias Jr. and his father, Marco Antonio Frias were traveling westbound on West Mount Houston in a black Lincoln, when a suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into the passenger side of the teen's vehicle.

"We have witnesses on scene that said the westbound traffic on West Mount Houston did have the green light. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at his red light and traveled through the intersection," HCSO Sgt. Wolverton said.

Father killed in violent DUI crash


The elder Frias died instantly. The 19-year-old was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say Andres Valdez, the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, showed signs of slurred speech, poor attitude, and reeked of alcohol.

Valdez was not injured during the crash and was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.
