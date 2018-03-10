The return of "American Idol" is finally here and when the show starts an accomplished singer from Houston will be on the stage.Julia Cole stole our hearts when she sang the National Anthem at a Texans game in January. She's also had the opportunity to go on tour with some country superstars and now she is on a mission to become our country's next American Idol."It's pretty cool that I get to rep my hometown and my sound," said Cole.While she can't share how far she got in the competition, Cole said coming from Houston set her apart from the competition since our city has a very unique sound."The EP that I just released is very, Houston," said Cole. "It's an R&B country sound and I can blame it on the fact that Houston has such a diverse musical background. I mean, you've got Texas country, obviously and then you've got Beyonce who's from Houston. I grew up listening to all of that and it's definitely influenced my sound."You can hear more of Cole's sound during her audition on American Idol.