Robbers dropped off in NE Houston neighborhood before threatening woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A northeast Houston woman does not feel safe anymore after being robbed at gunpoint right in front of her house with security cameras recording.

Video shows the victim, who wants to be identified only by her first name Natasha, standing on the sidewalk in front of her house on Laura Koppe when two young men approach. It happened Thursday afternoon. One of them pulled out a gun. They then demand her purse.

"They said, 'give it to me, give it to me,' and I knew what they wanted. It was very traumatic. It was devastating to me," said Natasha.

She and her neighbor's cameras traced the assailants steps. Seconds before the robbery, a driver dropped off three men down the street from what appears to be a silver Chevrolet Impala. Video shows them walking down the street, looking for an opportunity in a neighborhood still recovering from Harvey where Friday night children were at play.

"They were really bold to be in broad daylight with no disguise, no nothing," Natasha said.

Natasha hopes the video leads Houston police to the crooks. She says they were between 18 and 25 years old.

Feeling safe again will take time.

"I'm nervous. I don't want to even go outside. I just thank God I have my life," Natasha said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

