Katy family says Instant Pot erupted leaving mom burned

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy family says Instant Pot erupted leaving mom burned (KTRK)

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Instant Pots exploded in popularity over the past year, but one Katy family says theirs also exploded in their kitchen, sending hot vegetable soup flying. Sheila Guthrie ended up burned.

The electronically controlled cookers can use pressure and heat to prepare foods, which can cut cooking time down significantly.

"I've made stews or soups before," Guthrie said.

She said she's had her Instant Pot for nearly a year, and she's loved its convenience. When the cooker releases steam, some users, like Sheila, use towels to control the moisture.

"So, I tossed a kitchen towel over the top", she said. "I like to stay close."

Guthrie said staying close turned painful. She believes she touched the towel and somehow set off a blast of hot soup.

"I noticed my neck was burning, and my arm was burning," she said.

She said the soup shot several feet from the cooker even ending up on the ceiling.

ABC13 reached out to the company which sent a statement saying:

"We are reaching out to the customer to learn more. The product complies with all applicable industry safety standards. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and quality of our products."

Guthrie said she's also trying to contact the company to find out how this happened. Until then, she'll find a different way to make dinner.

"I've used a lot but again, I won't do it again," she said.

Follow Steven Romo on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
cookingappliancesKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video