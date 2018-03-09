Transgender inmate sues Illinois corrections agency to be moved to all-female prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Transgender inmate sues Illinois corrections agency

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A transgender inmate who Illinois authorities agreed to move from one male prison after her claims of abuse says the mistreatment has continued at her new location in another male prison, causing her such despair that she's tried to kill herself.

The accusations come in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday for 27-year-old Deon Hampton against Illinois' Department of Corrections. Hampton, who goes by "Strawberry," is serving a 10-year burglary sentence.

She's seeking to become one of the state's first transgender women to be granted a transfer to an all-female prison. The IDOC couldn't immediately say if there's been a decision on the request and declined comment on the lawsuit.

Hampton was transferred to the Lawrence Correctional Center in January from the Menard prison under an agreement in a separate lawsuit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prisontransgenderIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video