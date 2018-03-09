CHILD ABUSE

Ft. Bend Co. woman faces kids she abused during sentencing

EMBED </>More Videos

Ft. Bend Co. woman faces kids she abused during sentencing

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who took a plea deal in an abuse case involving seven special needs children faced the victims in a Fort Bend County court room on Friday.

Paula Sinclair faced the children who considered her their protector during her sentencing.

Back in 2016, the children were found locked in a closet of a Richmond home, with no food and no use of a bathroom. They also never went to school.

Investigators found one child with Down syndrome wearing a dirty diaper.

RELATED: Woman accused of leaving 7 children malnourished, locked inside room cries in court

EMBED More News Videos

Woman accused of abusing seven adopted children in court, Steven Romo reports.



During the sentencing testimony, one child said, "I never thought I would have a normal life again. I can forgive you, but not forget the pain."

Sinclair could listen and, at one point, took off her glasses.

"She's very, very conscious of what she did and it was wrong," said Don Hecker, Sinclair's attorney.

In the end, the 56-year-old Sinclair was sentenced to 35 years in prison. She is eligible for parole when she is 71.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abusesentencingRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABUSE
Siblings allegedly tortured by parents now enjoying freedom
Masked man hides in bathroom, rapes 12-year-old girl
Couple who live in shack with kids, released from jail
Nurse adopts severely abused twins
More child abuse
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video