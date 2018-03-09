Ft. Bend Co. woman faces kids she abused during sentencing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1688446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman accused of abusing seven adopted children in court, Steven Romo reports.

A woman who took a plea deal in an abuse case involving seven special needs children faced the victims in a Fort Bend County court room on Friday.Paula Sinclair faced the children who considered her their protector during her sentencing.Back in 2016, the children were found locked in a closet of a Richmond home, with no food and no use of a bathroom. They also never went to school.Investigators found one child with Down syndrome wearing a dirty diaper.During the sentencing testimony, one child said, "I never thought I would have a normal life again. I can forgive you, but not forget the pain."Sinclair could listen and, at one point, took off her glasses."She's very, very conscious of what she did and it was wrong," said Don Hecker, Sinclair's attorney.In the end, the 56-year-old Sinclair was sentenced to 35 years in prison. She is eligible for parole when she is 71.