HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New renderings of the upcoming Houston Botanical Garden have been released.
Soon enough, Houstonians will have the 2020 vision of the garden that will be located at the Glenbrook Golf Course, near Sims Bayou in southeast Houston.
According to the Botanic Garden's website, Houston is one of the only major cities in the U.S. without a botanic garden.
It was announced that the organization met its fundraising goal and hopes to have phase one completed by 2020. Houston's Mayor, Sylvester Turner, also announced at a meeting that Glenbrook Golf would end golf operations starting next month in preparation for construction.
Botanic Garden revealed that phase one of the plan will allow visitors into the display and collection garden to take in the beauty of a blossom. It will also feature natural ecosystem gardens, which will include a bayou, forest gardens, and an event lawn.
Step one also means turning the clubhouse into an educational facility.
Groundbreaking is expected to take place this year.
A community meeting is scheduled for March 22.