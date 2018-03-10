BEACHES

Bacteria associated with fecal matter monitored at Galveston beaches

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Shelley Childers looks into the bacteria advisory system set up to warn beachgoers in Galveston. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Before you head to the Texas Gulf Coast for Spring Break, there may be something in the water you should know about.

RELATED: EWW! High level of fecal bacteria reported along Gulf Coast beaches

Texas beaches are regularly checked for fecal matter. Yes, gross is right.

The Galveston Co. Health District says it's all part of Mother Nature.

"This is not equal to feces. It is a bacteria associated with feces that are in all mammals, so that means your pets, wild animals, you and me, we all have it in our intestines," said Janae Pulliam, with the health district.

Pulliam adds it ends up in our ocean water after heavy rain through storm water runoff.

"That's one reason why a lot of cities have ordinances saying, 'hey pick up your pet's poop,'" Pulliam noted

A warning was issued Thursday on Galveston Beach near 57th Street, that's across from the Hilton and Galveston Island Convention center.

The advisory was lifted shortly after noon Friday, when 9 a.m. water samples came back clear.

Pulliam said it shouldn't alarm families heading to the beach, but you should stay away from the water where there is an advisory, because you can get sick.

"Just like anything else, you shouldn't ingest your body's going to reject it, so you may have diarrhea, feel sick or vomit," Pulliam warned.

She says the water usually clears up within 48 hours.

The county tests the water regularly at 52 spots.

The county says they don't necessarily find high levels of fecal matter every time it rains, but anytime you head to a beach along the Texas Gulf you should check the water conditions.

The state's General Land Office operates a website at TexasBeachWatch.com , with an easy-to-read map.

You can also check Galveston County's website at GCHD.org.

The county also has permanent signs in the sand along the seawall that can be opened and closed for advisories.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beacheshealthwarningGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEACHES
EWW! High level of fecal bacteria reported along beaches
Naked man wearing just glasses drives pickup off seawall
Man falls from cliff to his death while trying to rescue dog
Couple warns others to not walk barefoot on beach
More beaches
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Show More
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More Video