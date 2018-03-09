ROAD TO RECOVERY

Kingwood HS overcomes Harvey and prepares to reopen

First look at Kingwood High School after Harvey

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
The community of Kingwood in Houston, Texas is poised to celebrate a major milestone.

Kingwood High School is officially set to reopen for students on March 19. The move comes more than six months after Hurricane Harvey devastated the campus.

Campus administrators welcomed Eyewitness News onto the newly remodeled property on Friday.

"We were really committed to making sure that our seniors who had this vision of their senior year in this building would not go the entire year without that experience," said Humble ISD Superintendent Elizabeth Fagen. "So we are very excited to bring them back. To end the commute. To give those seniors an opportunity to finish the year in their home school and have that feeling."

Fagen said the district spent almost $70 million from their savings to restore the school. The school hopes to recoup some of the monies from state and federal agencies.

The school is hosting a community event on Saturday, March 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
educationroad to recoveryhurricane harveyhouston floodKingwood
