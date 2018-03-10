EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3142177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The grandparents in an international kidnapping case are set to make their first court appearance.

Two grandparents accused of helping their daughter take her 8-year-old son away from his father in Houston were released from jail on $1 million bond each.Carlos Otavio Guimaraes and Jemima Guimaraes were taken into custody last month. The couple, along with their daughter Marcelle, were charged with international parental kidnapping and conspiracy.The three were implicated in the alleged kidnapping in which Marcelle's son, Nico Brann, was taken to their home country of Brazil against his father's wishes.Since 2013, Houston Doctor Chris Brann has fought for the return of his son. Brann and Marcelle Guimaraes were married in 2008 but divorced four years later, agreeing to share custody.According to Brann, his ex-wife used a family wedding as a reason to let their son travel to Brazil. Both she and the child never returned to Houston.When the grandparents came to the U.S. on Feb. 7, they were arrested by federal authorities at the Miami Airport.Since then, their attorney have been fighting to get the couple released on bond."I think it was a long time they stayed in prison," said the couple's son Roberto, who lives in Houston. "I'm happy they're out. And now, it's time to just defend themselves in court."Both the feds and Doctor Brann wanted the Guirmaraes to stay behind bars, pointing out the grandparents are multimillionaires, and can easily flee."It's not a crime to be rich," said Jimmy Ardoin, attorney for Jemima Guimaraes. He says the grandparents want to clear their name and would not flee."So they have a GPS monitor, they're under curfew, they had to each place a million cash deposit with court. They have to reside in Harris County," Ardoin said, listing some of the bond conditions.As the case winds through federal court, Nico and his mother, who is also charged, remain in Brazil. Dr. Brann says he will continue to fight for the return of his son to the U.S.